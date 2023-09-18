Spiller carried the ball once for three yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

With Austin Ekeler (ankle) out, the Chargers relied heavily on Joshua Kelley (54 snaps) and mixed in Elijah Dotson (nine snaps), with Spiller trailing tallying just four. At this point, it appears as if the 2022 fourth-round pick has been completely cast aside, especially considering he was a healthy scratch in Week 1.