Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Raiders, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The rookie overcame a preseason ankle injury by returning to practice as a full participant this past week, but the Chargers will still have Spiller in street clothes for the season-opening divisional clash. Recent veteran addition Sony Michel will serve as the No. 3 running back behind the top backfield duo of Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley against Las Vegas.