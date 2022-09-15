Spiller is inactive for Thursday night's game against Kansas City.
With Spiller the odd man out for now, the Chargers' Week 2 backfield is slated to be led by Austin Ekeler, with Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel on hand to handle complementary work versus the Chiefs.
