Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Jets.
With Elijah Dotson also inactive Monday, the Chargers will proceed with a Week 9 backfield comprised of Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. In five games this season, Spiller has logged 12 carries for 27 yards and three catches for 20 yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Four touches in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Hardly plays in loss•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Playing time secured•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Sees second-string snaps in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Hardly plays in loss•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Healthy scratch Sunday•