Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
With Spiller the odd man out Sunday, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree are in line to handle Chargers' backfield duties in Week 17.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Active but absent•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Role diminished in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Remains primary backup•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Does almost nothing in loss•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Just seven carries in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Does nothing in first game•