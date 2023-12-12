Spiller recorded six carries for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-7 defeat to the Broncos.

Spiller had a season high in rushing yards and attempts, and out-snapped second-string running back Joshua Kelley by five. Considering the 22-year-old has only played in six games to date, it's unclear if the additional workload will be permanent moving forward, or just a one-week oddity. With Justin Herbert (finger) done for the season, the Chargers could experiment with the backfield in a variety of ways, but it seems unlikely Spiller will outright displace starting running back Austin Ekeler in the coming weeks.