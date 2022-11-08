Spiller carried the ball seven times for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

With the Chargers missing both of their top pass catchers, the team resorted to a bit of an unorthodox offense that saw Justin Herbert attempt a plethora of passes while Austin Ekeler still accounted for his usual 20 to 25 touches. That meant Spiller saw a bit less work than the platooned backup role tends to get, but it is notable the rookie out-snapped the veteran Sony Michel. It appears as if Spiller has officially replaced Michel as the No. 2 back, but it's worth noting nominal backup Joshua Kelley (knee) is eligible to return off injured reserve in two weeks.