Spiller (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.
Spiller popped up on Los Angeles' injury report after he didn't participate in Friday's practice, and he seems to be dealing with an illness that could hold him out of Sunday's contest. The second-year running back has appeared in only five games for the Chargers this season, recording 27 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
