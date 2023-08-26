Spiller took five carries for 14 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over San Francisco.

Spiller was the second RB into the game, after Joshua Kelley ran for a 75-yard TD on the second drive. While he didn't do much in the preseason finale, Spiller did take 10 carries for 54 yards over the first two week of the exhibition schedule and seems more likely than not to survive upcoming roster cuts. The Chargers have three undrafted young players behind him vying for the No. 3 RB spot, including rookies Tyler Hoosman (12 carries for 43 yards Friday night) and Elijah Dotson (seven touches for 42 yards. It isn't out of the question that one of those guys gets the nod over Spiller, a 2022 fourth-round pick who barely played as a rookie.