Spiller (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Chargers originally listed Spiller as questionable for Week 11 after he recorded a DNP at Friday's practice, and it now seems as if the second-year running back won't be well enough to suit up this Sunday. Spiller has played a minimal role in Los Angeles' offense thus far, recording 47 total yards on 15 touches.