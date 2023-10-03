Spiller carried the ball five times for 12 yards and also caught both of his receptions for 15 yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

At this point, it's clear Spiller has surpassed Elijah Dotson as the team's No. 3 running back behind the injured Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Joshua Kelley. With Ekeler likely to return following the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Spiller likely falls out of fantasy relevance in all but the deepest of leagues.