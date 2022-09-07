Spiller (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
The 2022 fourth-rounder is thus slated to be available for the Chargers' season opener against the Raiders, but as long as undisputed top back Austin Ekeler remains healthy, Spiller figures to be eased in to the team's backfield mix, with Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel also candidates to see complementary snaps and touches. With that in mind, the rookie profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option to begin the upcoming campaign, albeit one with some long-term upside.
