Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Spiller is slated to be active Sunday versus the Seahawks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The development comes on the heels of the Chargers' primary reserve running back Joshua Kelley sustaining an MCL sprain Monday against the Broncos. With Kelley out this weekend and potentially beyond, Spiller is destined to make his NFL debut Sunday, though starter Austin Ekeler and veteran Sony Michel likely will handle most of the backfield reps. If Spiller sees the field, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder could get work as both a runner and pass catcher.