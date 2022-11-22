Spiller tallied four carries for 11 yards and also caught both of his targets for an additional 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Sunday marked the biggest disparity in the platoon backup RB position as Spiller out-snapped Sony Michel 16 to five, easily outgaining the veteran for the third straight game. The rookie hasn't done a whole lot with the extra opportunities, but it's likely he'll still be a factor when Joshua Kelley (knee) eventually returns off injured reserve.