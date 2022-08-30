Spiller (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The rookie was out for less than two weeks after spraining his ankle in the Chargers' second preseason game. He may be only third or fourth on the depth chart to start the year, but it at least appears he'll be available if the Chargers need him, which could be fairly soon given that the other guys (Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree) jostling for backup roles behind Austin Ekeler were unimpressive last year.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Considered week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Garners 44 total yards in debut•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Working with backups•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Showcasing receiving chops in camp•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Could land RB2 role•