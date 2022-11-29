Spiller carried the ball two times for three yards while catching his only target for two yards Sunday in the 25-24 win against the Cardinals.

Spiller saw his usage drop down compared to the past three weeks, as he was outplayed by Joshua Kelley who made his return to action after missing four games with a sprained MCL. Kelley seemed to reestablish himself as the primary backup behind Austin Ekeler, playing 14 snaps compared to just eight snaps from the rookie running back. Even with a favorable matchup against the Raiders next week, Spiller doesn't have much fantasy value save for the deepest of leagues.