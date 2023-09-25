Spiller carried the ball twice for seven yards in the 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Spiller wound up playing 16 snaps compared to Elijah Dotson's one, so at least on Sunday it appears as if the 2022 fourth-round pick might have moved up the depth chart somewhat. Austin Ekeler (ankle) seems like he could be closer to returning, which would in turn bump Joshua Kelley and everyone else down a beg in terms of playing time.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Hardly plays in loss•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Limited to 14 yards•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Solid again with limited touches•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Solid with seven touches Saturday•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Disappointing rookie season•