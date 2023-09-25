Spiller carried the ball twice for seven yards in the 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Spiller wound up playing 16 snaps compared to Elijah Dotson's one, so at least on Sunday it appears as if the 2022 fourth-round pick might have moved up the depth chart somewhat. Austin Ekeler (ankle) seems like he could be closer to returning, which would in turn bump Joshua Kelley and everyone else down a beg in terms of playing time.