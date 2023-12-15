Spiller rushed 16 times for 50 yards in the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Head coach Brandon Staley had alluded to the Chargers' ground attack evolving into a more competitive scenario prior to Week 14, but Austin Ekeler had remained the clear lead back in Los Angeles' loss to the Broncos on Sunday. However, that changed drastically Thursday, with Spiller outpacing Ekeler by 11 carries. Spiller wasn't able to do much with the opportunity, however, and given he saw 16 rush attempts, the highly unusual game script can't really be blamed. With the team's season seemingly lost and Staley potentially coaching his last few games in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen how the workload in the ground attack will be distributed in a Week 16 home matchup against the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 23.