Spiller has impressed as a pass-catcher in training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Popper also notes that Spiller has spent some time on the third-team offense early on, but the rookie out of Texas A&M is still in the running to overtake Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree in the competition for the No. 2 spot on the Chargers' running back depth chart. In addition to making an impact in the passing game, Spiller also had the most impressive run out of the three at Wednesday's practice, so he seems to be emerging as the early leader to slot in behind Austin Ekeler on the depth chart.