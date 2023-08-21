Spiller carried the ball five times for 27 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

Joshua Kelley also got five touches but managed only 13 yards with them -- a mark that Spiller topped in one play, an 18-yard dash up the middle during a two-minute drill at the end of the first half that set up the Chargers' first TD of the night. The two backs could continue jockeying for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler right up until the Week 1 kickoff, but at the moment, the momentum in the battle seems to swinging toward Spiller.