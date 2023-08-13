Spiller rushed five times for 27 yards and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Chargers' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

The 2022 fourth-round pick was the second running back to receive a touch behind Joshua Kelley, with Spiller entering on the second possession of the game. Kelley, his primary competition for the No. 2 running back role, logged four more carries and gained twice as many rushing yards, but Spiller helped offset that to an extent with his pair of receptions. The job battle between the two will continue to unfold during a preseason home matchup against the Saints on Sunday night, Aug. 20.