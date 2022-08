Spiller suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return.

Spiller was the third back to earn a carry for the Chargers, behind both Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree. Spiller also was ineffective with the opportunity given, tallying only three rushes for three yards prior to his exit. It's unclear how long the issue may sideline him, but it appears as if he has plenty of work to do to make an impact in the offense.