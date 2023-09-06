Jackson was absent from the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Jackson was managing knee soreness during training camp as he was in the final stages of rehabbing from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in Week 7 last season. He's seemingly past that injury and will start at corner opposite Asante Samuel for Week 1 against the Dolphins.
