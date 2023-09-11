Jackson did not record a tackle, but he did register three pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

Jackson only played 44 defensive snaps, fewest among the Chargers' starting trio of corners. Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported Jackson had been removed from the game late in the fourth quarter and the assumption was due to some sort of injury. Instead it seems as if Jackson was effectively benched for Ja'Sir Taylor, although Wednesday's injury report could be telling. Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon back in Week 7 of 2022, and his performance Week 1 certainly seemed like a player still working himself back into game shape. While he did record an interception, the veteran made a boneheaded play taking it out of the end zone, costing the Chargers nearly 20 yards in field position. And Jackson inexplicably caused a pass interference on the final play of the first half, needlessly giving away a free field goal on a ball that had zero chance of making it to the end zone. Jackson's massive contract will likely afford him more opportunities, but Week 1 was a difficult look for the former Pro Bowler.