Jackson avoided the PUP list to start Chargers camp, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

After being sidelined for Los Angeles' final 13 games with a kneecap injury, the veteran corner seems to be healthy again. Jackson was off to a rocky start in his first season with the Chargers, giving up an 149.3 passer rating when targeted through five games. Los Angeles is hopeful that the star veteran can return to his 2021 form, finishing second in the NFL in interceptions and receiving second-team All-Pro honors.