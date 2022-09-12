Coach Brandon Staley described Jackson's (ankle) chances of playing Thursday against the Chiefs as "50/50," Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jackson sat out Los Angeles' Week 1 win over the Raiders and is hoping to heal up in time to face another AFC West rival. If the short week provides enough time for Jackson to complete his recovery, his addition to the Chargers' secondary would provide welcome reinforcements against an explosive Kansas City passing game led by Patrick Mahomes, who threw five touchdowns in Week 1.