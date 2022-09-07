Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Jackson (ankle) will be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Raiders, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Staley added that Jackson is out of his walking boot and has resumed running, but it's unclear if he'll play in the season opener. Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that the Chargers don't expect Jackson to play Sunday, but it appears Staley isn't ready to rule out his top cornerback just yet. If Jackson is sidelined, the Chargers will have a tough time slowing down Davante Adams and Las Vegas' new-look offense in Week 1.