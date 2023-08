Jackson exited practice early on Friday due to knee soreness, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson, of course, is returning from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in Week 7 last season. According to Thiry, Jackson has gradually been working into drills at camp despite not opening training camp on the PUP list. Jackson is entering the second year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract.