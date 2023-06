Jackson (knee) participated in individual drills at OTAs this week.

The Chargers' official Twitter account posted a video of Jackson running and changing direction on Friday. He's working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in Week 7 last season. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last offseason only to play 244 snaps across five games during his first season in Los Angeles. Anything the Chargers can get from Jackson should be viewed as a bonus.