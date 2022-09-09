Jackson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus Las Vegas, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson underwent a surgery on his ankle in mid-August, and at this point it looks like he'll probably need at least one more week to fully recover. Assuming Jackson doesn't play versus the Raiders, Asante Samuel, Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan will be forced to try to contain Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.
