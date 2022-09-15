Jackson (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against Kansas City, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation of the cornerback's Week 2 status will arrive upon the release of the Chargers' inactives ahead of Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff, but Jackson's looming addition to the mix would no doubt provide a boost to the team's secondary versus a Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes.
