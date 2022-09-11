Jackson (ankle), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Given his designation, Jackson's expected absence from the Week 1 lineup comes as little surprise. As Jackson continues to work his way back from mid-August ankle surgery, Los Angeles will have to lean on Asante Samuel, Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan to cover the likes of Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.