Jackson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Jackson underwent ankle surgery in mid-August and appears to still not be fully recovered. After missing Week 1 he returned to play 100 percent of the snaps in Week 2, but then failed to take part in practice this week. In his absence, Michael Davis will likely draw the start, while Jackson will aim to return in Week 4 against the Texans.
