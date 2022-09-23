Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
Jackson made his 2022 debut in Week 2 following mid-August ankle surgery. However, the 26-year-old still appears to be dealing with the after-effects of the procedure and was sidelined at practice Wednesday-Friday. At first, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was content saying the Pro Bowl cornerback was 'just sore," but it's certainly alarming to see Jackson not practicing for an extended period. If Jackson is sidelined, Michael Davis will likely draw another start opposite of Asante Samuel.
