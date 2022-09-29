Jackson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during practice Wednesday.
Jackson is still dealing with inflammation and soreness following an ankle surgery undergone in mid-August. After suiting up in Week 2, the Pro Bowl cornerback was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, leaving Michael Davis to start in his place. Since it's unclear how much this issue may limit him moving forward, it will be worth monitoring Jackson's injury status heading into Sunday's game against Houston.