The Chargers do not expect Jackson (ankle) to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

Jackson is recovering from mid-August ankle surgery, and while he's not expected to miss a substantial amount of time, it looks like Los Angeles' top cornerback won't be available to face Las Vegas' new top wideout Davante Adams. The Chargers also have a Thursday night matchup against the Chiefs in Week 2, which provides Jackson with less than ideal recovery time to limit his absence to one game. Jackson hasn't been officially ruled out by the team, but barring a surprise on Los Angeles' first set of injury reports this season, things look to be trending that way.