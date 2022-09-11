Jackson (ankle) is not slated to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers officially listed Jackson as doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's unsurprising to see the star cornerback have to wait at least another week. As Jackson continues to work his way back from mid-August ankle surgery, Los Angeles will have to lean on Asante Samuel, Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan to cover the likes of Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.