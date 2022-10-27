The Chargers placed Jackson (kneecap) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Jackson is done for the season after having suffered a ruptured patellar tendon Week 7, and he underwent surgery to address the injury Wednesday as reported by Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. The 26-year-old cornerback logged just five appearances after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Charges this offseason, and his attention will now turn toward making a full recovery in time for the 2023 campaign. Michael Davis looks likely to take over for Jackson as a starting corner opposite Asante Samuel.