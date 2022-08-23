Jackson had ankle surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out for two to four weeks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

With the surgery occurring 19 days before the Chargers' regular season opener, Jackson seems more likely to miss the game than play. A Thursday game in Week 2 is suboptimal in terms of avoiding multiple absences, but at this point the Chargers haven't completely ruled him out for even Week 1. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in the offseason and now teams up with S Derwin James and edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to give the Chargers a star-studded defense. They'll need it, facing Derek Carr and the Raiders in the season opener before traveling to Kansas City for a date with Patrick Mahomes on a short week.