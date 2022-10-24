Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a ruptured his patellar tendon Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jackson suffered what was initially labeled as a dislocated right kneecap in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. However, an MRI exam appears to have revealed that this injury was much more significant, leaving the 26-year-old sidelined until at least the 2023 campaign. Jackson played just two full games after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason, as he was sidelined in Weeks 1 and 3 with a lingering ankle issue and was benched at halftime of a Week 6 loss to Denver. In his stead, Michael Davis should take over as the Bolts' starting cornerback opposite Asante Samuel.