Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Monday that "the hope" is Jackson (kneecap) will be ready to participate in training camp this summer, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7 last year and has been sidelined since. At the end of March, Telesco said he's operating under the assumption Jackson will be ready for the 2023 campaign, but head coach Brandon Staley said there was no definitive timetable for the cornerback's return. Further clarity on Jackson's status should surface when the Chargers begin OTAs, but for now, he'll continue to attack his rehab one day at a time.