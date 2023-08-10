Jackson (knee) returned to practice Monday, Elliot Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Jackson sat out practices Saturday and Sunday but the Maryland product is good to go now. According to head coach Brandon Staley, the team is "phasing him back in with the recommendations from the medical staff," as he continues his path to a full recovery from rupturing his patellar tendon last October.
