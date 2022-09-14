Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
Jackson couldn't suit up Week 1 but upgraded to limited status in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The 26-year-old's final status for Thursday Night Football could come down to the wire, and the Chargers have Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan available to handle increased roles in the secondary. Of course, having Jackson on the field would be a huge boon as the team attempts to contain Patrick Mahomes, who threw five touchdowns against a depleted Cardinals secondary Week 1.
More News
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Week 2 status up in the air•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Listed as non-participant•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Considered 50/50 for Thursday•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Expected to sit Week 1•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Doubtful for Week 1•