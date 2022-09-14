Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.
Jackson couldn't suit up in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Raiders but upgraded to limited participation in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The 26-year-old's final status for Thursday's game could come down to the wire. Of course, having Jackson on the field would be a huge boon as the team attempts to contain Patrick Mahomes, who threw five touchdowns against a depleted Cardinals secondary Week 1.
More News
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Week 2 status up in the air•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Listed as non-participant•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Considered 50/50 for Thursday•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Expected to sit Week 1•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Doubtful for Week 1•