Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Jackson couldn't suit up in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Raiders but upgraded to limited participation in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The 26-year-old's final status for Thursday's game could come down to the wire. Of course, having Jackson on the field would be a huge boon as the team attempts to contain Patrick Mahomes, who threw five touchdowns against a depleted Cardinals secondary Week 1.

