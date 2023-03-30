GM Tom Telesco noted earlier this week that he's operating under the assumption Jackson, who is rehabbing a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in Week 7 last season, will be available this coming season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

That said, per John Dillon of USAToday.com, coach Brandon Staley acknowledged that the Chargers are unsure when the cornerback will be ready for action, noting of Jackson "(we have) no timeline. He's at the facility, just kind of same as (usual). Improving. It's good to see him on a day-to-day basis." Added context regarding Jackson's injury recovery should arrive once the team embarks on OTAs and then training camp, but when healthy the 27-year-old's ball-hawking ability will be an asset to L.A's secondary. In his two seasons with the Patriots prior to signing a lucrative contract with the Chargers last year, Jackson picked off a total of 17 passes.