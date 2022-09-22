Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that Jackson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday while dealing with "residual soreness" following last Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Jackson made his 2022 debut in Week 2 following an ankle surgery undergone in mid-August. However, the 26-year-old still appears to be dealing with the after-effects of this procedure given his lack of participation during the Bolts' practice Wednesday. While Staley did add that Jackson is "good, just sore," it will still be worth monitoring the Pro Bowl cornerback's injury status heading into Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.