Jackson (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
It remains to be seen if Jackson will handle a full allotment of snaps Thursday after sitting out the Chargers' season opener, but the return of the playmaking cornerback - who racked up 17 picks over the last two seasons while with New England -- should at least provide the Los Angeles secondary with a nice boost as the unit looks to contain Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes-led passing attack in Week 2.
