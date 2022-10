Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Jackson will start Sunday against the Seahawks, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was benched at halftime in favor of Michael Davis during the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. However, given Staley's comments, it appears the decision may have been simply matchup based. Regardless, fantasy managers should probably steer clear of Jackson for now.