Jackson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimation, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
Although Jackson was unable to practice in full Tuesday, head coach Brandon Staley said the 26-year-old cornerback will go through a jog Wednesday to test his ankle. Earlier this week, Staley described Jackson's chances of playing during Thursday's game against the Chiefs as "50/50", but the quick turnaround certainly doesn't help his chances of suiting up in Week 2. Wednesday's practice/injury report should provide more clarity regarding the fifth-year pro's availability for Thursday's matchup in Kansas City, but If Jackson is unable to go, Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan should see increased roles once again.