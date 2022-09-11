Jackson (ankle) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was officially ruled out by the Chargers after being listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. With the newly-acquired cornerback sidelined, Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor and Bryce Callahan should see increased usage in the team's secondary Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Expected to sit Week 1•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Not expected for Week 1•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Out 2-4 weeks after ankle surgery•
-
Chargers' J.C. Jackson: Lands massive deal with Chargers•